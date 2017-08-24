Wests Tigers prop Tim Grant has signed a deal to remain with the NRL club until the end of next season.

Former NSW State of Origin prop Tim Grant will stay with the Wests Tigers until at least the end of next season.

Grant, 29, confirmed he had put pen to paper with the Tigers on Friday on a one-year deal, after he arrived at the club at the start of last season.

"I think we've made some real progress in the time that I've been here," Grant said.

"We've seen a lot of growth throughout the club; there are some great young guys coming through and that's exciting for everyone involved.

"We've also got a lot of talent coming to the club and are definitely heading in the right direction."

Grant played two games for the Blues as an emerging 24-year-old talent at Penrith in 2012, but was released by now Tigers coach Ivan Cleary from the Panthers in 2014.

He has since played for South Sydney, before becoming a starter again for the young Tigers pack in the past two months.

"As your career goes on and you come and go through rep football and that sort of stuff you look for different things that stimulate you," he said.

"For me helping young guys day in, day out, with the little things in their game is what stimulates me to come and do my best everyday."