Gold Coast forward Jarrod Wallace does not hold any grudges towards the NRL club despite being put in an awkward position in the hours before his coach's sacking.

Wallace and fellow senior player Kevin Proctor were both presented for media interviews on Monday morning, when they defended the coach and urged his retention.

Little did they know the board had already decided on Saturday to sack Henry, which they did later on Monday.

While admitting that he thought Henry had "done nothing wrong" as coach, Wallace said the players had accepted the chain of events.

"I think the board's just done what they think is right moving forward, that was the best option," Wallace said.

"I feel bad for Neil, obviously he was really shattered at the time.

"But the playing group's accepted that now and the main focus is to go and get a good win and I know Neil would want that for us."

Henry coached the players on Monday morning before being sacked and he addressed them just minutes after club CEO Graham Annesley and deputy chairman Darryl Kelly broke the news to them.

"Obviously it was a hard thing to do for Neil, but unfortunately that's just football sometimes and can happen to any player, any coach," Wallace said.

"There's always going to be guys who really love the coach and guys that have disagreements with coach, but that's football.

"Everyone really liked Neil and respected him; he's done some good things since he was here in 2014 but it's time to move on."

Wallace plans to continue his development at the Titans, happy with the choice to leave Brisbane and pursue and opportunity to lead an NRL club's pack.

"I definitely don't regret coming here; I came down for the football opportunity, even if Neil Henry wasn't the coach I still would've made the decision," he said.

"I have more of a leadership role in the forwards and that's exactly what I wanted."