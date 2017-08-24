NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says an "aerotropolis" will be built around the new Western Sydney Airport making it a world-class precinct.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian wants Sydney's new airport in Badgerys Creek to mirror one of the world's best - Incheon International Airport in South Korea.

The Badgerys Creek airport, scheduled to open by 2026, will transform western Sydney with plans for a new aerotropolis city to be built, she says.

"We believe the Western Sydney Airport offers a real strategic opportunity to global companies and as premier I am committed to attracting the world's best to base themselves in western Sydney," she said in a statement on Thursday after a visit to Incheon Airport.