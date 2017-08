Yowie Group says it made a $US7.3 million loss in the 12 months to June 30, but its sales revenue grew 52 per cent to $US19.9 million.

Confectionary maker Yowie Group has made a $US7.3 million ($A9.2 million) full-year loss, weighed down by weak chocolate sales in the United States.

Yowie said overall sales revenue however, grew 52 per cent to $US19.9 million, with products in Australia continuing to perform well since they returned to shelves in February.

It declared no dividends for the full year and reaffirmed it expects total sales growth for 2017/18 to be between 55 and 70 per cent and net profit to break even.