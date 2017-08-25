Second-rower Adam Coleman has been ruled out of Australia's second Bledisloe Cup Test against NZ. (AAP)

Star second-rower Adam Coleman has been ruled out of Australia's Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup Test against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury.

The Wallabies have copped a massive blow on the eve of the second Bledisloe Cup Test in Dunedin, losing chief aggressor Adam Coleman to injury.

Coleman has an ongoing shoulder issue which flared up in training on Thursday and was yanked early from Friday's captain's run at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The 25-year-old will be replaced in the squad by debutant Izack Rodda, with Rory Arnold to start in the second row alongside Rob Simmons.

It is a huge setback for Australia given Coleman has been one of the team's most consistent players since making his Test debut last year.

But it paves the way for a first crack at international rugby for Rodda, the 21-year-old who only made his Super Rugby debut for the Queensland Reds in the opening round of this season.

Cheika said on Thursday he had been impressed by Rodda's training output and hinted he was closing in on a Wallabies nod.

"I've really liked his attitude towards the game," Cheika said.

Meanwhile, Lopeti Timani has won his battle with Jack Dempsey for the loose forward spot on the bench.

The Wallabies are seeking to atone for last weekend's 54-34 defeat to the All Blacks in Sydney and must win on Saturday to avoid a 15th consecutive series defeat.

However, to do so they they will need to secure their first win on New Zealand soil since 2001.

Bookmakers have installed Michael Cheika's side at the longest odds they've ever been heading into a Bledisloe clash.

WALLABIES: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Henry Speight, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Rory Arnold, Rob Simmons, Allan Alaalatoa, Stephen Moore, Scott Sio. Reserves: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Sekope Kepu, Izack Rodda, Lopeti Timani, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge, Curtis Rona.