AGL Energy has agreed to sell its gas assets in north Queensland to a consortium that includes China's Shandong.

Energy producer and retailer AGL Energy has agreed to sell its gas assets in north Queensland to a consortium that includes Chinese gas distributor Shandong.

AGL did not disclose financial details of the transaction, which includes its 50 per cent stakes the Moranbah Gas Project joint venture, the North Queensland Energy joint venture and AGL's participation rights in the ATP1103 exploration licence for the Bowen Basin.

The company has been looking to divest the assets after announcing an exit from gas exploration and production activities in February 2016, following the collapse in oil and gas prices.