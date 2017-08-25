Generic product launches and brand acquisitions have helped Mayne Pharma more than double its full-year profit to $88.6 million.

Mayne Pharma has more than doubled its full-year net profit to $88.6 million, thanks to product acquisitions driving growth in its generics and specialty brands divisions.

The pharmaceuticals maker's profit of $88.6 million for the 12 months to June 30 is up from $37.4 million a year earlier, while revenue has jumped to $572.6 million, from $267.3 million.

The company said it will continue to invest in the development of both higher value and niche products focusing on a pipeline targeting US markets.