Eels coach Brad Arthur is adamant his side must improve despite putting a half-ton on Brisbane. (AAP)

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur says he is only happy with their record-breaking start to their 52-34 NRL rout of Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Some people are hard to please.

Parramatta sounded an NRL finals warning with a 52-34 rout of premiership contenders Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

But Eels coach Brad Arthur was furious after the match, slamming his side for their ill-discipline.

Parramatta flyer Kirisome Auva'a notched the fastest try in NRL history, taking just 12.88 seconds to score off an Adam Blair brain snap.

Then fellow winger Semi Radradra bagged his season's second four-try haul including a first half hat-trick that blew the score out to 30-10 by the main break.

And despite at one stage being reduced to a one-man bench, the Eels cruised to their eighth win in nine games to move provisionally to fourth.

Yet Arthur was livid after Parramatta leaked 24 second-half points including three tries in the final 19 minutes.

"The start was good, that's about all I am happy with," Arthur said.

"Our discipline wasn't anywhere near good enough.

"We are very excited that we won the game but it is round 25.

"If we want to be going deep into the finals, that sort of performance won't get the job done."

The hype will no doubt again begin to build after the Eels beat Brisbane twice in the regular season for the first time since 2007.

Parramatta overcame injuries to Frank Pritchard (suspected shoulder), Kenny Edwards (head gash) and Tepai Moeroa (concussion) to snap a run of seven straight losses in Queensland.

The Eels became just the second side after the Warriors in 2013 to score 50 points against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

But skipper Tim Mannah insisted they were more upset than Arthur after taking their foot off Brisbane's throat.

"When they scored that last try on fulltime there was a lot of chat behind they tryline of disappointment," he said.

"(But) one thing the player group has learned the last 18 months is not letting the outside world affect our inner sanctum.

"Whether they are pumping up our tyres or trying to drag us down we are not too concerned in what everyone is saying.

"We have a lot of belief in this playing group."