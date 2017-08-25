Believing that defence wins big games, Melbourne Storm NRL coach Craig Bellamy is surprised by the form of Brisbane and Parramatta.

The Eels stunned the Broncos on their home turf on Thursday night but it was the manner of the 52-34 result that shocked Bellamy.

The Storm mentor said he was surprised that two title contenders could pile on so many points at this end of the season, when defence is key to finals success.

"I don't know how the two coaches or the players think but that is a real surprise to me, to have so many points scored in a game between two top-four teams this close to the semis," Bellamy said on Friday.

"The Broncos were being talked up as being real, real contenders then there is nearly 90 points scored in that game."

Despite securing the JJ Giltinan Shield last round, Melbourne are determined not to let their standards slip in the final two games of the regular season.

Bellamy said there was plenty to motivate his players with ahead of their match against South Sydney at AAMI Park on Saturday.

"There's still things that we need to do a touch better and there's things we're doing well that we want to keep doing so I don't think there's going to be any let down," Bellamy said.

"There's a few guys playing for some positions as well so all that adds up to everyone going flat out on Saturday night."

While forward Kenny Bromwich is in doubt with an ankle injury, the Storm are set to field their best line-up of the season, with Cooper Cronk returning from a week's rest to partner Cameron Munster in the halves.

Souths have won their past three and despite having never won at AAMI Park, Bellamy said they would present a strong challenge and named lock Cameron Murray and five-eighth Cody Walker as two of their strengths.

"They're obviously playing really good footy at the moment," Bellamy said.

"They're a big physical side, their outside backs carry the ball strong and the three Burgess boys add a bit of size and oomph to their attack."