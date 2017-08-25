GEELONG V GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY TALE OF THE TAPE

* Geelong 3rd, 14 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw - 58pts 115.5%. Guaranteed top-four finish.

* Greater Western Sydney 2nd, 14 wins, 5 losses, 2 draws - 60pts 118.3%. In the running for minor premiership.

* Overall head-to-head: Geelong 5 wins 1 loss 1 draw

* Winner will secure a home qualifying final. Previous three meetings decided by a combined 23 points

* Giants yet to win at Simonds Stadium, a venue where Cats have lost seven times since 2008

* Giants are on four-match winning streak, Cats have won three of past four games

* Cats average a league-best 74.7 tackles a game in 2017

* Giants top the league in clearances with 42.5 per match in 2017

FIVE KEY DUELS

* Patrick Dangerfield (Geel) v Callan Ward (GWS). GWS coach Leon Cameron was content not to tag the reigning Brownlow medallist during the sides' draw this year, when Dangerfield racked up 45 possessions. Cameron may again back his own star-studded midfield to hurt the Cats.

* Jake Kolodjashnij (Geel) v Steve Johnson (GWS). Stevie J has delighted and bedazzled Geelong fans for much of his 290-game career but they'd love nothing more than a quiet night from the 34-year-old, who ranks fourth on the list of most goals at the Cattery. Kolodjashnij, who re-signed this week, is likely to get the job.

* Tom Hawkins (Geel) v Phil Davis (GWS). Geelong's power forward makes a timely return from suspension and his battle with the Giants' co-captain will be intense and intriguing. Expect Davis to antagonise Hawkins, who has been booked twice this year for jumper punches and missed a game in 2016 after lashing out at Davis.

* Zac Smith (Geel) v Shane Mumford (GWS). The ruck duel will be key and Smith must limit the influence of one of GWS's most important players, who will be keen to fire against his former club. Mumford has helped the Giants average a league-best 45.2 hitouts a game this year.

* Tom Lonergan (Geel) v Jonathon Patton (GWS). The Giants boast an imposing forward line but Patton is arguably the most potent threat. The 24-year-old's long-range goals have been a hallmark of his most productive season, while he booted four goals on Lonergan in this year's low-scoring draw.