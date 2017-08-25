Jason Day is hot on the heels of the leaders midway through the first round of the Northern Trust in New York.

Despite missing a series of short birdie putts, Jason Day has worked his way up the leaderboard midway through the first round of the Northern Trust in New York.

Contesting the opening event of the US PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs series, Australian world No.9 Day has climbed into a share of second place with a two-under-par score through nine holes on Thursday.

Day, the 2015 winner of this event, teed off on the 10th hole at Glen Oaks Club on Long Island and opened with a birdie, before missing two birdie putts inside 10 feet and another from 16 feet.

He bounced back with a long-range birdie at the par-3 15th.

Three pars to finish his front nine left Day two shots off the pace and in a logjam of players in second place, with American Kevin Kisner currently atop the leaderboard at four-under.

Fellow Australian Marc Leishman sits just one shot adrift of Day, picking up one shot through his first eight holes to sit one-under the card.

Leishman is currently the leading Australian in the FedEx Cup standings at 14th, following his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, as well as five top-10s and 13 top-25s this season.

Fellow Victorian Geoff Ogilvy is two shots behind at one-over par, while Queenslanders Rod Pampling and Cameron Smith get their first rounds under way in the afternoon wave.

The Northern Trust is the first of four PGA Tour post-season events comprised of the top 125 points earners from the regular season.