Gary Ablett will again be absent when Gold Coast end their AFL season away to Port Adelaide. (AAP)

Gold Coast were all set to regain Gary Ablett to face Port Adelaide in their AFL season finale, provided he could he could come up to speed.

Typical of their AFL season from hell, Gold Coast's good news about Gary Ablett only lasted a couple of hours.

The Suns named him in their side for Saturday night's game against Port Adelaide after two matches out because of a hamstring problem.

But he and teammates Jack Bowes failed fitness tests later on Thursday night at training, meaning they promptly were out of the side again.

Gold Coast were victims of unfortunate timing - under AFL rules, they had to name Ablett and Bowes in their team.

But their Thursday training was at night, given Saturday's Adelaide Oval clash is also an evening game.

"Gaz gave himself the best opportunity to play this weekend, but unfortunately at training this evening he simply could not reach the speed required to be passed fit to play this weekend," Suns football manager Marcus Ashcroft said.

Ablett's hamstring problem has troubled him for the last few weeks, but Gold Coast were hopeful he would return for the last game of the season.

Not only has his season ended on a sour note, but there is persistent speculation that he will soon leave Gold Coast.

Bowes also was ruled out after he failed a fitness test on his hamstring.

Meanwhile, Essendon have named Jobe Watson in their squad for Sunday's must-win Etihad Stadium game against Fremantle.

Coach John Worsfold said on Wednesday he expected Watson to be available after a week's rest.

Travis Colyer is also set to return, replacing injured small forward Josh Green, and the Bombers have dropped Craig Bird.

The Sunday teams will be finalised on Friday afternoon.

Fremantle have dropped key forward Cam McCarthy in the wake of successive 104-point losses and also axed youngster Ryan Nyhuis, while Sean Darcy is suspended.

St Kilda have confirmed that Sam Gilbert will miss the MCG match against Richmond because of an abdominal strain.

West Coast have dropped Josh Hill for the match against Adelaide, the last game of round 23 and also the AFL swansong for their Domain Stadium home.