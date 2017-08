Hurricane Harvey is heading toward Texas, with devastating flooding expected near the coast. (AAP)

The National Hurricane Center in the US says Harvey will strengthen into a major hurricane before it smashes into the Texas coast.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before it reaches the Texas coast, the US National Hurricane Center says.

The hurricane, now about 400 kilometres south-southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometres per hour, could bring heavy rainfall and storm surges to the coast, the NHC said on Thursday.

The storm is likely to make landfall along the middle of the Texas coast by Friday night or early Saturday, it added.