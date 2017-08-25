Interim co-coach Craig Hodges has balked at throwing his hat in the ring as the Gold Coast officially began the search to replaced dumped mentor Neil Henry.

The search is on for embattled NRL club Gold Coast's next coach but interim mentor Craig Hodges has balked at officially throwing his hat in the ring.

Former Brisbane under 20s coach Hodges will share the Titans reins with Terry Matterson for the first time since Neil Henry's sacking in Saturday's NRL clash with Canterbury.

They will be given first shot to impress after Titans CEO Graham Annesley began the process to replace Henry on Friday.

Annesley will front a meeting to decide on a coaching selection panel, with no shortage of candidates despite Queensland mentor Kevin Walters distancing himself from the role this week.

A final decision on the coach is not expected until November, around the same time the NRL-owned club is due to be sold.

Hodges had been touted as an ideal match at the Titans after mentoring the likes of prized halfback Ash Taylor during his Brisbane under 20s days.

Queensland Cup side Ipswich Jets' Ben and Shane Walker have expressed interest, while Walters, Mal Meninga, Tim Sheens and Adrian Lam have been put forward as options.

Hodges said he hoped to take over an NRL club one day but claimed he didn't have his eyes on Henry's vacant spot as they looked to end a five game losing run.

"Eventually, yeah I would love to be (NRL head coach)," he said.

"It's an attractive job, there are only 15 of them in Australia.

"But with everything that has gone on this week, changes that are happening, our focus is just the next training session, then get into the Bulldogs."

Hodges may also face an uncertain future with renewed reports the club may be bought by a North Sydney Bears consortium next year with two games being played at North Sydney Oval.

Hodges said he welcomed his own end of season review despite what the outcome brought.

"I don't think you should live in fear of that sort of stuff," he said.

"It would be real easy at the moment to brush our season under the carpet with all the dramas we have had but there are things we need to improve and a review brings that to the surface.

"It's important we move forward next year committed and together, looking like the club we should be."

Immortal Andrew Johns has thrown his weight behind the ad-lib style of the Walker brothers to spark the Titans after inspiring Ipswich's 2015 Queensland Cup maiden premiership win.

"I'd lean towards the Walker brothers, Shane and Ben, because of what they've done at the Ipswich Jets," Johns told Wide World of Sports website.

"I just think the Titans need a point of difference.

"Why would someone come and watch the Titans? Maybe because they throw the ball around, it's entertaining to watch - it could set alight the Gold Coast."