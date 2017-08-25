Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya salutes the crowd during his six-wicket haul against India. (AAP)

Spinner Akila Dananjaya took a career-best six-wicket haul but it wasn't enough to stop India taking a 2-0 lead in their ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Akila Dananjaya's career-best 6-54 was in vain as India beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in their second one-day international to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Dananjaya ran through India's top and middle order but MS Dhoni and Bhuvneswar Kumar batted sensibly to complete a tricky chase under the Duckworth-Lewis method with 16 balls to spare.

Chasing 231 from 47 overs after a rain intervention, India were cruising at 0-109 but the 23-year-old Dananjaya claimed three wickets in one over to turn the match on its head.

The Indian batsmen repeatedly failed to read Dananjaya's googly and lost their wickets.

There had been no inkling of the impending collapse when Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan led India's brisk reply with a century stand.

Dananjaya trapped Sharma lbw for 54 and Dhawan (49) swept Milinda Siriwardene towards fine leg where Angelo Mathews lunged to take a stunning catch.

The maverick spinner injected further drama into the contest when he bowled Kedar Jadhav, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul within five balls.

He dealt two more blows to leave India reeling on 7-131 when Dhoni reprised his finisher's role and Kumar proved a perfect foil as they bailed out India with a century partnership.

Dhoni's risk-free 45 not out included only one boundary while Kumar hit a six and four fours in his unbeaten 53.

Earlier, paceman Jasprit Bumrah claimed 4-43 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 236-8 after India captain Kohli opted to field.

Niroshan Dickwella hitting Bumrah for a couple of sixes before being dismissed by the paceman for 31.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice to reduce Sri Lanka to 5-121 when Milinda Siriwardana and Chamara Kapugedera offered some resistance with a 91-run partnership.