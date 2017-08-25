ACT police have responded to an incident at the ANU. (AAP)

A man has been arrested after storming a classroom at the Australian National University in Canberra and attacking several students with a baseball bat.

The man, who is also a student, entered the classroom about 9.15am on Friday and assaulted four other students.

His motive is unknown.

Several people were injured in the attack and emergency services remain on the scene.

"ACT Policing is responding to an incident at the Australian National University, where a male is reported to have assaulted a number of people," a spokesperson said.

"One male has been taken into custody and enquiries are ongoing. There is no ongoing threat to public safety."

The university is offering support to those affected.

"The university's first priority is the welfare of our staff and students, counselling services are being provided to all those affected," an ANU spokesperson said.

"There is no indication of motive and this is now a police matter."

Students were sent a message following the attack.

"You may be aware that earlier today an incident occurred in the Copland precinct of the ANU campus. There is no threat to the safety and security of staff and students on campus," the message read.

"If you or someone you know is in distress or needs assistance, there is help available."