Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has condemned extra judicial killings in the Philippines as part of a war on drugs.

Malcolm Turnbull warns the troubled southern Philippines city of Marawi must not become the Raqqa of southeast Asia.

"It's vitally important that the (Islamic State) insurrection in the Philippines is defeated," the prime minister told Neil Mitchell on 3AW radio on Friday.

Raqqa in Syria, is Islamic State's quasi-capital and since June US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been leading an offensive to reclaim it, supported by coalition country airstrikes.

The Philippines defence force has been fighting IS militants in Marawi since May and foreign fighters returning from Iraq and Syria are being drawn there.

The conflict had displaced an estimated 400,000 people.

Australia has so far sent two P3 Orion reconnaissance and surveillance planes to assist the Philippines.

Foreign policy experts warn Australia may have to offer mentoring to Filippino troops similar to the programs in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Asked about controversial Filippino President Rodrigo Duterte and his war on drugs, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 3000 people in the past year, Mr Turnbull condemned the killings.

"We deplore the extra judicial killings in the Philippines and naturally we urge the government of Philippines... to comply with the rule of law," he said.