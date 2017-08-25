Signout
  (Reuters)
  Martens named UEFA women's Player of the Year
Martens guided the Dutch women's team to their first international title when they won the European championship this year. The 24-year-old was named player of the tournament.
Reuters
41 MINS AGO 

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)

