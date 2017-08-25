Floyd Mayweather's dad says even he'd knock out his son's next opponent, Conor McGregor. (AAP)

Floyd Mayweather Snr has insisted that even he would knock out Conor McGregor if he was fighting him instead of his son.

Ireland's McGregor will on Saturday make his professional boxing debut at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena when he faces the undefeated Mayweather Jnr in what the 40-year-old says will be his final fight.

Mixed martial artist McGregor has cut a consistently confident figure in the build-up to Saturday's fight but is widely expected to be outclassed by a fighter widely considered an all-time great.

Mayweather Snr, 64, himself a former boxer, will again work his son's corner having built his own reputation as a leading trainer and for the same hubris for which Mayweather Jnr is also known.

He became the subject of some of McGregor's pre-fight taunts when the 29-year-old posted a picture of him, claiming it was instead his son, but the trainer has laughed off any chance he has in Saturday's fight, deriding it as a "joke".

"I told him I would knock him out," he said. "I told him when my son has whipped your ass, I will do it next.

"'McConor' should be glad he's been out. If he'd been out of the ring for a week he'd be glad, but I am telling you, you are going to see (how one-sided it is).

"We are going to take him out to the body. That is what's going to happen. I'm not going to call the round but all I am telling you is that McGregor is a dead man.

"All I would say is that he is a clown. And he is fighting a real fighter. But that's why so many people want to see it: because it is a joke.

"That confidence McGregor's got? It's going nowhere."

Asked if Saturday's fight constituted the easiest money Mayweather Jnr has ever made, Snr simply nodded and laughed.