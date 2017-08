Private health insurer Medibank has lifted full-year profit by 7.6 per cent to $449.5 million, helped by strong returns from investment income.

Health insurance premium revenue for the year to June 30 rose 1.2 per cent to $6.24 billion, while total income was two per cent higher at $6.95 billion.

The health insurer has declared a fully franked final dividend of 6.75 cents a share, up from 6.0 cents last year.