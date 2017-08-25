Brad Scott wants Jarrad Waite and Scott Thompson, but says he just can't offer them new deals. (AAP)

North Melbourne coach Brad Scott sincerely wants Jarrad Waite and Scott Thompson at Arden Street next year, but he just can't offer them new deals yet.

Thompson, 31, will play his 200th AFL game in the Kangaroos' season finale against Brisbane but, like Waite, doesn't have a contract for next season.

Scott believes both still have plenty to offer but the pair must wait until the club has a clearer picture of its personnel requirements following the trade and free agency periods.

"I sincerely hope this is not his last game," Scott said of Thompson.

"But we're like a lot of clubs at the moment ... unfortunately some players are in a state of flux and we can't make hard and fast decisions yet.

"I'm hopeful this is not his last game, that's for sure, because every coach would love to coach Scott Thompson."

Waite, 34, has played just 10 games this season and has been sidelined since round 19 by a calf injury.

"We all know how good his best footy is ... I think he's made an enormous contribution to our football club," Scott said.

"It's disappointing that he's not available right now but he's certainly one of our key players when he's available.

"Unfortunately the lack of certainty is very difficult for players and football clubs as well.

"Clubs are waiting to finalise their lists and everyone is pretty tight against the salary cap. It creates a really difficult situation for players but that seems to be the environment we're in now."