Qantas has slipped 17.2 per cent in full-year profit to $852 million, while revenue fell 0.9 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Qantas has announced a $373 million buyback after a $852 million full-year profit.

Net profit for the 12 months to June 30 fell 17.2 per cent, compared to a year ago when results were boosted by the gain on sale of the Sydney Domestic Terminal.

The company's revenue fell marginally, down 0.9 per cent, to $1.6 billion, from $1.62 billion a year ago, and declared a final unfranked dividend of seven cents per share.