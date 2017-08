Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes his side must show their NRL credentials against Cronulla on Saturday night to prove their worth come finals.

Saturday night's NRL blockbuster with Cronulla is a chance for Sydney Roosters to stamp their title credentials, according to coach Trent Robinson.

The third-placed Roosters have dropped games to Manly and Melbourne in the past month, before scraping home against the lowly Wests Tigers last weekend.

"We've worked ourselves into this competition and are in a good position, but I think we've got to prove that tomorrow night against a really quality opponent," Robinson said.