The NRL's most-used venue, ANZ Stadium, is considering a number of measures to try and bring back crowds after the worst season on record at the ground.

ANZ Stadium could consider unreserved sideline seating and free admission for children to NRL games next season in a bid to tackle the code's attendance woes.

Crowd figures dropped to an average of 14,776 at NRL games over the first 24 rounds of 2017, a lowly figure not seen since 2004.

The Olympic Stadium has been amongst the worst hit, with the ground's regular season average of 13,976 the lowest in its history.

As a result, St George Illawarra's round-26 offer of complimentary public transport, free children's tickets, capped adult prices of $25 and a first-in best-dressed approach to all seats on one side of the ground will be closely monitored.

If successful, it is understood the venue will consider implementing similar measures for games next season in an attempt to bring back crowds.

It comes as the stadium's tenants begin talks with the NRL to ensure more daytime matches between Sydney teams and the prospect of double-headers next season.

The ground has hosted seven Thursday night matches, and last week that timeslot and the equally problematic Friday evening match's crowds were each among the lowest seven NRL attendances in the venue's history.

The two unpopular timeslots, which have averaged around 9000 and 11,000 across Sydney respectively this season, are locked in until the end of the next TV rights deal in 2022.

For those timeslots to change, Foxtel, the Nine Network and NRL would all have to agree to a shift - highly unlikely given they are television-friendly.

The notion of clubs taking games from the Friday evening timeslot to the bush is also unlikely, given it is understood that would cost clubs at least $100,000 per game to support broadcast and logistical costs.

A positive trade-off of the new TV deal will allow the NRL to have more control over the schedule, with broadcasters no longer able to hand-pick every game

The NRL is mindful of attempting to share timeslots among clubs and servicing broadcaster requests, but will pay particular attention to what times worked for crowds in each city this year.

Newcastle, Melbourne, Penrith and the Warriors were among the biggest attendances in the 6pm Friday slot.

"The NRL will certainly have more control over the draw but not full control," a spokesman for the NRL said.

"There are still agreements in place to protect the rights of the broadcasters who commit significant funds to the game.

"Importantly for fans, all 25 rounds will be released when we announce the schedule later this year."