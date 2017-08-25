Lower-than-expected almond crop prices and higher operating costs have contributed to a 73 per cent drop in almond producer Select Harvests' full-year profit.

Almond grower Select Harvests' full-year profit has fallen 72.6 per cent, to $9.25 million, on the back of lower-than-expected crop prices and higher operating costs.

The company's revenue for the year to June 30 was down 15.4 per cent to $242.1 million , but the nut producer says its business fundamentals remain strong and it expects to capitalise on an increasing demand for plant proteins.

Select Harvests said there would be no final dividend, which compares to last year's fully-franked 25-cent payout.