Metals recycler Sims Metal Management has swung to a full-year net profit of $203.6 million, compared to a $216.5 million net loss a year earlier.

Revenue for the year to June 30 was up 9.1 per cent to $5.9 billion, helped by increased volumes and commodity prices.

The company declared a full franked final dividend of 20 cents plus an unfranked special dividend of 10 cents and Sims shares were up five per cent to $14.91 at 1241 AEST.