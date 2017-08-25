A child is recovering in a Perth hospital after being diagnosed with a potentially deadly strain of meningococcal disease, the third case this week.

A young child is recovering in hospital after becoming the third patient diagnosed with the potentially deadly W strain of meningococcal disease in Perth this week.

The Department of Health says 19 cases of meningococcal have been diagnosed in WA this year, including 11 of the W strain, with the bacterial infection on the rise since falling to a low of 16 cases in 2013.

Meningococcal causes death in five to 10 per cent of cases with Tasmania, NSW, Queensland, Victoria and WA running free vaccination programs for people aged 15 to 19 in 2017 and 2018.