Richmond coach Damien Hardwick maintains he's relaxed and comfortable about Dustin Martin's future as the Tigers gear up for a finals campaign without the signature of the AFL star.

A News Corp report suggests North Melbourne are prepared to table the biggest deal in the history of the sport to the Brownlow Medal favourite and have met with the midfielder, but Hardwick says he's fine with the 26-year-old, who falls off-contract at season's end, exploring his options.

"It's part of the landscape. Clubs deal with it ... the big thing for us is we want him to continue to play well. We've got a really big game on Sunday (against St Kilda) and where it goes from there we're not too sure," Hardwick told reporters on Friday.