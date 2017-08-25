President Donald Trump has slammed the "mess" over raising the US government's debt ceiling, blaming members of his own party for not heeding his advice.

President Donald Trump has picked a new fight with fellow Republicans, saying congressional leaders could have avoided a "mess" over raising the US debt ceiling if they had heeded his advice.

Trump sought to assign blame if the US Congress fails to reach agreement on raising the cap on the amount the federal government may borrow, with a deadline to do so just weeks away.

Trump says he had advised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan to link passage of legislation raising the debt ceiling to a measure on veterans affairs that he signed on August 12.

"They ... didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!" he said in Twitter posts.

The Treasury Department, already using "extraordinary measures" to remain current on its obligations, has said the debt ceiling must be raised by September 29.

If it is not, the government would not be able to borrow more money or pay its bills, including payments on its debts, which could hurt the US credit rating.

A spokesman for McConnell noted the Senate majority leader had said earlier this week, in an appearance with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, that the debt ceiling would be raised.

McConnell was "unequivocal" about it, said spokesman Don Stewart. He said McConnell also mentioned it again on Wednesday in a statement the Senate leader issued about his "shared goals" with Trump.

Ryan, speaking at a town hall meeting on tax reform at a Boeing plant in Washington state, also said congress would pass legislation to raise the ceiling in time to ensure debt payment. He said many options were available for increasing the limit.

There were some media reports in mid-July that congressional Republicans were considering tying a debt limit increase to funding for veterans medical care, but the veterans bill passed the House in late July and the Senate on August 1 without the additional language attached.

Raising the debt ceiling is one of the must-pass measures congress will take up when it returns on September 5 from recess. Congress also will have about 12 working days from when it returns to approve spending measures to keep the government open.

The budget and debt cap are separate, but they are likely to become entangled, with Republican opponents of a debt ceiling increase likely demanding federal spending cuts.

Trump threatened on Tuesday to shut down the government if congress failed to secure funding for his long-promised wall along the US-Mexican border. His threat added a new complication to Republicans' months-long struggle to reach a budget deal, rattled markets and drew rebukes from some Republicans.

Democrats, solidly opposed to funding the wall, have slammed Trump over his comments.