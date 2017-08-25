An angry former employee who had been holding a number of people hostage in a popular South Carolina restaurant has been shot by police, ending the stand-off.

The hostage situation in a Charleston, South Carolina, restaurant has ended with the gunman being shot by police.

Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg said the restaurant employee shot by the gunman on Thursday has died.

Interim Charleston police chief Jerome Taylor said all the hostages at Virginia's restaurant were rescued safely. He didn't say how many there were.

Tecklenburg says the man who took the hostages is in critical condition.

Authorities did not release the names of the gunman or the man killed.

Taylor said the restaurant on tourist-heavy King Street was packed at lunchtime and his officers helped rescue the wounded man and a number of diners.

The owner of the eatery said he had been told the gunman was a dishwasher who had been angry with and shot a male chef.

John Aquino told WCSC-TV that he thought the gunman was fired and came back to get revenge.