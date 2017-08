The number of flu cases in Victorian aged care homes has more than doubled on the same period in 2016.

The Victorian Health Department has had 177 notifications of respiratory outbreaks in aged care homes in 2017, up from 77 in same period the previous year.

"Busy emergency departments like the Royal Children's (Hospital) are facing increasing demand as we hit the peak of the winter flu season," Victoria's chief health officer Professor Charles Guest said on Friday.