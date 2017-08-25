The Victorian government has failed to convince a key crossbencher to back its controversial fire service reforms, leaving the bill dead in the upper house.

Western Victoria MLC James Purcell says he will vote against the changes, telling AAP he wanted more protections for the Country Fire Authority, but the government was not "prepared to go that far".

The Andrews Labor government wants to make the CFA volunteer-only, merging paid firefighters with the Metropolitan Fire Bridge to make a much larger Fire Rescue Victoria in order to break a pay dispute stalemate.