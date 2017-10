ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has defended how the public broadcaster discloses the salaries of its staff.

The ABC has refused a request from the Turnbull government to disclose the salaries of its highest-paid staff.

But managing director Michelle Guthrie did reveal there are about 150 people at the public broadcaster who earn more than $200,000 a year.

Ms Guthrie told a Senate committee on Tuesday she had received advice from the prime minister's department that said revealing the individual salaries by name would breach the Privacy Act.