The Vales Point power station was sold by the Baird government in November 2015 for $1 million but has now been revalued at $739 million by Sunset Power International.

NSW Opposition leader Luke Foley on Tuesday accused the government of fleecing taxpayers of hundreds of millions of dollars.

"The Liberals power privatisation has fleeced the people of NSW, handed profitable assets to the private sector & delivered 20% price hikes," Mr Foley wrote on Twitter.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who was treasurer at the time of the sale, stood by the transaction, saying its benefits could not be quantified in cash returns.

"I am confident that every decision we've taken is in the taxpayers' best interest and we've reduced debt in all transactions," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

"You have to look at how it's taken debt away from government which allows us to invest in hospitals and schools."

At the time, Ms Berejiklian said the plant had been sold above its retention value, with the state no longer exposed to "significant liabilities, such as costs associated with decommissioning", which was estimated to be in the tens of millions.

Sunset Power International, which trades as Delta Electricity, has been contacted for comment.