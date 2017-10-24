Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry says her promotion to first drop is a welcome one in what she describes as the biggest cricket series of her career.

The lights have never been brighter on Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry, who says she is relishing the extra batting responsibility in the biggest series of her career.

Perry's bowling has been her primary threat in a decade-long international career and she will likely take the new ball in the second one-day international of the women's Ashes series in Coffs Harbour on Thursday.

But on the back of a consistent run of form with the bat, the 26-year-old has also assumed injured captain Meg Lanning's post at first drop.

Perry has batted anywhere between 10 and three in her 92 one-day internationals but wants another chance to anchor the innings on Thursday in the absence of the world's best batter.

"Absolutely I'd love to stay there; batting at three means I can dictate the momentum and it's a good challenge for me to score a bit quicker," she told AAP.

It is a heavy load to bear, particularly given Perry rates the multi-format Ashes as the most prominent she has been a part of.

"There's been a gradual development in women's sport over the years, but it's really paid off 10-fold more recently," she said.

"And this year, with the build-up and attention the series has had, it's definitely the biggest series I have played at home.

"It means we are held to account and there was certainly more nerves and anticipation before Brisbane."

Perry took 2-50 and was looking good with the bat before being stumped off the first ball after drinks for 20 in the opening game.

Australia found a way to the 229-run target though, thanks to player of the match Alex Blackwell (69 not out) and 20-year-old spinners Ash Gardner and Amanda Wellington.

Gardner's quickfire 27 and 3-47 helped Australia home, while Wellington drew comparisons to Shane Warne such was the flight, turn and control she produced at Allan Border Field.

"We can't rely on one person and it's great to see those two play with such confidence and back their ability," Perry said.

Australia play two ODIs at Coffs Harbour International Stadium on Thursday and Sunday, before a day-night Test at North Sydney Oval on November 9 and a further three Twenty20 Internationals.

Australia hold a 2-0 lead, with two points awarded for a short-format victory, four points for a Test win and two points for a Test draw.