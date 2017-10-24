How the past 12 months have unfolded following the deaths of four people on Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids ride.

THE DREAMWORLD TRAGEDY - A TIMELINE

2016

* October 25 - The Thunder River Rapids Ride malfunctions, causing the deaths of Cindy Low, 42, Kate Goodchild, 32, her brother Luke Dorsett, 35, and his partner Roozi Araghi, 38.

* October 26 - Dreamworld announce plans to reopen on October 28. The reopening is later cancelled following strong advice from police to scrap the plans.

* October 27 - Ardent Leisure, Dreamworld's parent company, hold their AGM in Sydney. Then CEO Deborah Thomas comes under fire for not speaking directly to the victims' families.

* November 3 - New Zealand-expat Cindy Low's funeral is held on the NSW Central Coast.

* November 5 - Roozi Araghi's funeral is held in Sydney.

* November 7- Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett are farewelled at a funeral in Canberra.

* November 9 - Dreamworld announce it will demolish the Thunder River Rapids Ride.

* November 25 - Workplace Health and Safety auditors issue seven improvement notices and three prohibition notices following inspection of Dreamworld and WhiteWater World.

* December 10 - WhiteWater World fully reopens and Dreamworld partially reopens, with many of the big rides undergoing safety reviews.

2017

* January 6 - Ardent Leisure announces revenues have plummeted by 63 per cent across Dreamworld and WhiteWater World.

* April 26 - Deborah Thomas announces she is standing down as Ardent Leisure CEO. She later leaves the business with a $731,000 payout.

* June 30 - Ardent Leisure report $62.6 million loss for the financial year. Crowds at Dreamworld estimated to have dropped by as much as 30 per cent.

* September 28 - A Workplace Health and Safety investigation is completed. Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace says charges against Dreamworld are possible.

* October 13 - Police conclude their report into the incident and deliver a two-volume brief to the coroner.