Victoria's anti-corruption body will investigate the police response to a car crash in 2013 involving the wife of Premier Daniel Andrews.

Catherine Andrews was not breath tested by Victoria Police after being involved in a car crash at Blairgowrie in 2013 in which the 15-year-old boy was left with serious injuries.

"The matter has now been referred to the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission to review," police spokesman Luke Zammit said.

The collision was investigated and no one was charged, Mr Zammit said.

The anti-corruption body "routinely reviews" the police handling of matters regarding alleged police misconduct, an IBAC spokeswoman told AAP.

"IBAC will consider the handling of this particular matter as part of its normal course of business," she said.

The two members who failed to conduct the breath test were investigated by Victoria Police's Professional Standards Command and were administered "workplace guidance".

"This was a traumatic incident for everybody involved and I again take the opportunity to wish the family (of the teen) all the very best for the future," Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.