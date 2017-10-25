The pressure will be on a 'nervous' Australian side during the Ashes, according to former England batsman Ian Bell.

Former England batsman Ian Bell has fired back in the Ashes war of words, declaring Australia are attempting to hide their nerves.

David Warner recently put all manner of English noses out of joint by calling on teammates to find their inner "hatred" of the opposition they will face in the showpiece five-Test series.

Warner also remarked "as soon as you step on that line it's war", with the vice-captain later admitting he regrets some of the colourful language.

Coach Darren Lehmann and express paceman Mitchell Starc have also spoken of Australia's plans to intimidate England with a bounce barrage, a tactic that Mitchell Johnson used to great effect four years ago.

"The Australians will be nervous, even though they like to give off the impression of being fearless. That's a massive front," Bell told The Daily Mail.

"There will be more (pressure) on Australia losing at home than England losing away."

Bell believes Australia lack depth and highlighted the fact their XI is far from settled ahead of the series opener on November 23.

"Australia don't know who their keeper should be, they don't know what their bowling line-up is," he said.

"Despite all the talk, the fact is that people like Pat Cummins have never played five games in a row in their lives.

"They have four world-class players -- David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood -- what about the rest? There's a lot of question marks."

Bell, who played 33 Tests against Australia, was part of the touring party that upset the hosts in 2010-11.

The 35-year-old feels there are some comparisons between Joe Root's current squad and that which Andrew Strauss led to a breakthrough 3-1 series win.

"There is nothing to lose for this young England side," he said.

"When we won in 2010/11 we went under the radar a little bit and I sense this team has the same kind of feel.

"Not a lot of people are giving them a chance and that means they can go about their business quietly."