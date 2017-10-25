Ethernet data cables are seen in a server room in Canberra, Tuesday, May 3, 2016. (AAP)

A survey of 28 countries asked residents how they rated their high-speed broadband.

An international survey has revealed Australia ranks last when it comes to broadband satisfaction.

The survey of more than 21,000 adults across 28 countries, carried out by Ipsos Global Advisor, asked residents how they rated their high-speed broadband, with 61 per cent of Australians rating the quality as "fairly poor" or "very poor".

More than 60 per cent of people asked in New Zealand, the United States and India rated their satisfaction as fairly good or very good.

More reading Rudd 'dreaming' about NBN: Treasurer The Turnbull government has dismissed Labor claims it "perfectly designed" the national broadband network in 2009. NBN issues on Turnbull's head: Kevin Rudd Former Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd says the Liberal party, not him, are to blame for issues with the NBN because they changed the original plan.

Serbia, South Korea and Colombia were the happiest nations - topping the survey with a 72 per cent or more satisfaction rating.

People also voted that high speed broadband should be made a priority for investment in Australia.

Energy-generating infrastructure and road networks rounded off the top three priorities for Australians in 2017.

The result follows criticism of the National Broadband Network in Australia.

NBN issues on Turnbull's head: Kevin Rudd

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull slammed the NBN on Monday as a "corporate train wreck" following the Ombudsman receiving a large number of complaints.

“Tens of billions of dollars wasted by the Labor Party, leaving us with the biggest corporate train wreck ever undertaken by a federal government,” he said during Question Time.

CEO of NBN Co Bill Morrow said this week that despite some setbacks, most Australians were happy with their NBN performance.

“For the average residential family, the idea of getting 25 or 50 megabits per second is enough,” he told the ABC.

“We have options through the Technology Choice Program that if you really need [faster speeds], you can put up a little bit of money yourself to where it doesn't actually pull on the rest of us for the price that we're ultimately going to have to pay for those services.”