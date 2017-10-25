Dreamworld staff will hold a private ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the fatal accident. (AAP)

Dreamworld staff will hold a private ceremony to mark one year since the fatal accident at the Gold Coast theme park which killed four visitors.

Dreamworld staff will hold a private ceremony to mark one year after four people died in a ride accident at the Gold Coast theme park.

Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi, along with Sydney woman Cindy Low, died on October 25 last year when the Thunder River Rapids Ride flipped in front of terrified onlookers including Ms Goodchild's partner.

Dreamworld chief executive Craig Davidson said Wednesday's service will be a private one out of respect for those who died and their families.

"The staff service will be a solemn reflection ceremony, presided over by a local pastor," Mr Davidson said in a statement.

As well as Dreamworld management and staff, board members and the chairman of parent company Ardent Leisure are expected to attend.

Ardent Leisure said in August it expects it could take another year or so for the Dreamworld to recover.

The park was closed for 45 days following the tragedy and in June Ardent reported a $62.6 million loss for the financial year with crowds at the park estimated to have dropped by as much as 30 per cent.

On the eve of Wednesday's anniversary, the mother of Ms Goodchild and Mr Dorsett revealed her ongoing despair.

"Their deaths have certainly left a hole in hundreds of lives, but none so much as mine, Kate's girls and her loving partner," Kim Dorsett told News Corp Australia on Tuesday.

An inquest into the disaster is yet to be held, while a Workplace Health and Safety Queensland report has been completed but not publicly released.

Last week Queensland police recommended no criminal charges be laid over the disaster but said the final decision remains with the coroner.

The Queensland government has passed new industrial manslaughter laws following the tragedy and other high-profile workplace deaths.

The laws however are not retrospective, so would not apply to the Dreamworld tragedy.