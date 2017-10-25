The Fair Work Ombudsman's annual report has found fines doled out to employers rose by 66 per cent from 2015-16 to 2016-17.

Fines slapped on dodgy employers jumped by 66 per cent to almost $5 million in the previous financial year, the Fair Work Ombudsman has revealed.

Penalties handed out to businesses, directors and accessories rose from $2.9 million in 2015-16 to $4.8 million in 2016-17.

That included a record fine of $660,000 imposed on former Melbourne fruit market owner-operator Abdulrahman Taleb and his company Mhoney for deliberately ignoring warnings about pay rates and denying a refugee worker wages for weeks.

"This increase in penalties reflects the fact the court's tolerance for this type of conduct is diminishing and the increasing complexity of the matters we are filing," the ombudsman's annual report said.

Migrant workers continued to be over-represented in workplace disputes, making up six per cent of the workforce but accounting for 18 per cent of complaints.

Visa holders featured in almost half of the court proceedings which started during the financial year.

Language and cultural barriers, concerns about losing visas and a lack of understanding of options can inhibit workers from seeking help, the report found.

Young people were also over-represented, with employees under 25 involved in 28 per cent of workplace disputes, while accounting for about 15 per cent of the workforce.

More than $1.4 million in underpayments to 723 young workers was recovered in 2016-17.

Hospitality was the industry with most disputes, infringement notices issues and court action starts.