Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze has hailed his players' fire and brimstone attitude to training as they seek to turn around a poor start to the NBL season.

The 1-4 Kings are looking to bring in an import big man, though that's unlikely to happen before Sunday's game against Illawarra, but emotions ran high at training on Wednesday with star veteran Brad Newley verbally upset at the end of the session.

"I said to the fellows after training I'm rapt to see that there's some tension because everyone's going at it that hard and competing that hard," Gaze said.