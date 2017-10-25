NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a probe after a curator in Pune was caught in a TV sting operation allegedly promising to manipulate the pitch ahead of Wednesday's second one-dayer between India and New Zealand.

Pandurang Salgaonkar has been suspended but the match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium began on schedule after ICC match referee Chris Broad cleared the pitch.

"We are investigating the allegations from Pune this morning," an ICC spokesman said.

"As with all international cricket, the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit has an ICC ACU Manager on the ground in India and we are in close contact with him.

"We are now looking to establish the facts and will make no further comment whilst this is ongoing."

India Today TV showed Salgaonkar allegedly telling their undercover reporters -- who posed as bookies -- he could manipulate the pitch and sharing information about the playing surface in violation of ICC's anti-corruption code.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has sought a detailed report from the local host MCA.

"A strict action has been taken against the pitch curator and the employment relationship between Pandurang Salgaonkar and MCA stands terminated," BCCI Chief Executive Rahul Johri said in a statement.

"The BCCI is in touch with the MCA and appropriate measures will be taken with regards to the matter. The BCCI will continue to enforce strict measures in case of such misconduct in the future."

New Zealand, who clinched the first one-dayer in Mumbai by six wickets, won the toss and elected to bat hoping to win the three-match series with a game to spare.

