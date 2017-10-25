MADRID (Reuters) - Deportivo La Coruna sacked Pepe Mel on Tuesday after a poor start to the Liga season and appointed B team coach Cristobal Parralo in his place until the end of the current campaign.

"The club want to thank the Madrid-born coach and his staff for their dedication, effort and professionalism which they showed during the time they were in charge of the first team squad," Deportivo said in a statement.

Mel, who was appointed in February, is the fifth coach to be dismissed by president Tino Fernandez since he took over in 2014.

The Galician side are 16th in La Liga having won just two matches this season with eight points from nine games, and the 2-1 home defeat by Girona on Monday sealed former West Bromwich Albion coach Mel's fate.

