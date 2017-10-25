The Sirius building won't be added to the State Heritage Register, the NSW government says. (AAP)

The Sirius building in Sydney's CBD is set for demolition after the NSW government decided it won't be added to the State Heritage Register.

Sydney's iconic Sirius social housing building won't be added to the NSW heritage register, paving the way for its demolition by developers.

NSW Heritage Minister Gabrielle Upton said on Wednesday she had decided the building, designed in the brutalist style, was "not of state heritage significance".

The state government wants to sell the site in The Rocks, nestled under the Harbour Bridge, which has been used for social housing for more than 30 years, to developers, who plan to replace it with hundreds of private apartments.

The decision marks the second time the government declined to place the site on the heritage register.

The original decision was overturned by the Land and Environment Court in July, which ruled the government had not properly considered a recommendation by the Heritage Council to list Sirius.

It also ordered the government pay costs to the Millers Point Community Association, which is fighting the decision to sell off the controversial building to private developers.

The Heritage Council recommended in 2015 the building be placed on the register for both its aesthetic value and rarity, however, Ms Upton said she was not convinced of either.

"There are differing views in relation to whether or not the Sirius Building is of aesthetic value at all, and the nature of that value," Ms Upton said in her decision.

Earlier this month the building, which was completed in 1980, was added to the World Monuments Fund's 2018 watch list.