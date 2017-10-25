Jemma Green is Perth's new acting lord mayor after being elected deputy mayor by the city council following a lengthy meeting.

Perth's new acting lord mayor Jemma Green has vowed to return stability to council following Lisa Scaffidi's agreement to step aside from the top job while she appeals an 18-month disqualification.

Ms Green was elected deputy mayor of the City of Perth on Tuesday night after a lengthy meeting following a tie between former deputy mayor James Limnios and Reece Harley.

Ms Scaffidi stood aside in September as lord mayor while she appeals against an 18-month disqualification by the State Administrative Tribunal over a failure to declare travel and accommodation gifts.

Ms Green is the co-founder and chair of the company Power Ledger, which helps people get access to and trade in renewable energy, and has a background in academia and investment banking.

She says the council needs stability after years of division.

"I think that we've had a lot of division in council and at the recent election there was a clear message from ratepayers that they wanted a council that was going to work together and I think everyone was very cognisant of that," Ms Green told ABC radio on Wednesday.

That period includes controversies involving Ms Scaffidi, who was found to have breached the Local Government Act 45 times, including a $US24,000 BHP Billiton-funded package to the Beijing Olympics.

Ms Scaffidi lost two key backers - Judy McEvoy and Keith Young - at last weekend's local government elections as voters sent a message of dissatisfaction to the council.

"I said that we need stability and I think that many people in the community and the business are looking for stability and I hope to bring that," Ms Green said.

"I don't intend to have a conversation with Lisa Scaffidi, I think enough has been said on that and I don't intend to feed that debate."

Ms Green said discussions around the vote had allowed councillors to rebuild fractured relationships and "clear the air".

"We need to make things happen in the city, there's high office vacancy, parking is stifling business, we need more activation, we need to stimulate economic activity."