A Sydney medical centre has been raided by police as part of investigations into an alleged car insurance fraud syndicate targeting the compulsory third party insurance scheme.

Detectives from Strike Force Ravens seized documents from the Bonnyrigg medical centre as they swooped on Tuesday morning, following a 14-month multi-agency investigation into professionals from the law, health and insurance sectors, police say.

To date, strike force investigators have arrested 16 people and laid more than 120 charges in relation to a combined fraud of more than $11 million, with further arrests expected.