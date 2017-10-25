Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has urged his upper house colleagues to vote for the state's assisted dying bill, while confident they will "do our democracy proud just as the lower house did".

Mr Andrews says he will take nothing for granted on how the vote will go in the in the Legislative Council, which is due to consider the matter when it next sits on Tuesday.

"I learned a long time ago not to be predicting what might or might not occur in the Legislative Council, they have their own processes and way of doing things," he told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday.