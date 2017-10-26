Richmond duo Ben Lennon and Jake Batchelor have been told they won't be offered new AFL contracts in 2018.

AFL premiers Richmond have delisted forward Ben Lennon and defender Jake Batchelor.

No.12 pick in the 2013 draft, Lennon struggled with injuries and managed just 21 games across four seasons.

The 22-year-old was dropped from the senior side after round three this season and his final act in a Richmond jumper was to miss a shot at goal after the siren in the Tigers' four-point VFL grand final loss to Port Melbourne.

Batchelor played 84 games across seven years, managing just one appearance in the Tigers' premiership season.

"Jake has made an invaluable contribution to the club over the last seven years. His strong work ethic has been second to none," Richmond football boss Dan Richardson said on Thursday.

"Ben is a resilient character and is held in high regard with the playing group.

"We wish both players well in their future endeavours."