The AFL's contentious AFLX hybrid format is no certainty to be played in next year's pre-season with details still being worked through.

The league on Thursday released fixtures for a condensed pre-season, with each club to play two warm-up games rather than three.

But AFL broadcasting manager Travis Auld refused to say whether AFLX - played on a soccer-sized field between two teams of seven - would be played next year.